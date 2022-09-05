Logistics Automation Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Logistics Automation Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The India logistics automation market was valued at INR 67.33 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 145.10 Bn by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.28% during the 2022 2026 period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-logistics-automation-market/QI042

Logistics automation refers to the integration of software, machinery, and control systems in warehouses and storage facilities to improve overall operating efficiency. Manufacturers are keen on implementing logistics automation in their systems to be able to keep up with technological advancements and innovations. It is being adopted across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods.

Market insights:

With significant investments in technology adoption, India’s logistics sector is expected to improve operational efficiencies. The use of the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis, and automation can help businesses move and track cargo efficiently, as well as run their distribution networks smoothly.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lot of pressure on warehouses and the e-commerce market. Their business operations faced major challenges because of disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. Companies have started using artificial intelligence and have enabled digital payments as a solution to deal with circumstances such as those similar to the pandemic.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

Organizations are adopting robotic technologies to automate logistic processes, which implies the reduced need for manual labor, resulting in lower operational costs. In India, the growth of e-commerce has benefited several enterprises, especially those in the supply and logistics sector, where data science is used extensively to track shipments.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Logistics automation technologies are advanced and rely on the expertise of trained professionals to be operated. The automation of logistics operations needs major capital investment. For example, establishing a large-scale automated warehouse requires the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, all of which entail significant costs.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-logistics-automation-market/QI042

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Request Full Report -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-logistics-automation-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/

More Trending Post……

adsorbents market

airless pump market

autologous stem cell and non stem cell based therapies market

smart lighting market

smartphone 3d camera market

unit dose manufacturing market

health information exchange hie market

industrial gases in metals and metal fabrication market

laptop accessories market

titanium market

vacuum packaging market

endodontic devices market

chia seed market