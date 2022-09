Traffic Sensor Market Growth by Regions, Industry Revenue, Recent Trends, Forthcoming Developments, and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Traffic Sensor market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global traffic sensor market size was US$ 561.5 million in 2021. The global traffic sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 1045.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Traffic Sensor market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Traffic sensors are getting substantial traction, owing to the rapidly growing transportation volume and initiatives by government bodies for improving city infrastructure. For instance, the European Commission is testing new ways to enhance Europe’s transportation infrastructure.

There is a shortage of effective highways in developing economies like growing economies, such as India, China, and Brazil. As a result, it creates excessive road congestion, which will surge the demand for traffic sensors during the forecast period.

Ever-increasing urban population is expected to benefit the traffic sensors market. In addition to that, various corporations are testing advanced technology for traffic monitoring. For instance, the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) researchers started testing traffic monitoring through AI technology. The success of these trials will benefit the global traffic sensor market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging situation for the government authorities in various economies. Due to this global emergency, various authorities imposed strict lockdown to comply with the severity of the situation. It also restricted people from traveling even in the cities. As a result, reduced traffic was observed on the roads and highways. Thus, it declined the demand for traffic sensors.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for traffic sensors in terms of geography. It is owing to the growing industrialization in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, growing spending on enhancing the road infrastructure is forecast to benefit the traffic sensor market.

The Asia-Pacific market for traffic sensors is forecast to grow at a significant rate, owing to the vital contribution of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. Furthermore, growing infrastructure development will open a lot of doors for the traffic sensors market growth. In addition to that, the growing population in India, China, and Japan and rising urbanization in these countries will benefit the global traffic sensor market. The market is also witnessing lucrative growth opportunities in the region due to the growing adoption of an automated technology.

Competitors in the Market

Axis Communications AB

FLIR Systems

International Road Dynamics Inc

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Kistler Group

Leddartech

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Sensys Networks

Sick AG

Siemens

Swarco AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Transcore

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global traffic sensor market segmentation focuses on Sensor, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Sensor

Piezoelectric

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic

Acoustic

Infrared

Image

Radar

Lidar

Thermal

By Technology

2D

3D

RFID

GSM

Others

By Application

Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

Weigh-in-Motion

Traffic Monitoring

Automated Tolling (E-Toll)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

