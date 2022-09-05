Analytics and Business Intelligence Market Insights 2022 Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Analytics and Business Intelligence Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Market insights:

The global business intelligence market was valued at INR 1,778.26 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,923.94 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8.70% during the 2022 2027 period. The analytics market in India is expected to reach INR 11,200.42 Bn by 2027, up from INR 3,356.88 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~21.60% during the 2022 2027 period.

Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) software provide analysis which help to examine structured and unstructured data. The use of business intelligence and analytics software is high in large corporations, while small and medium-sized businesses have recently started to adopt the same for their operations. Due to the growth of digital capabilities and digital marketing across a variety of industries, including media, FMCG, and telecommunications, marketing analytics is being increasingly used for targeted advertising.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses and economies, along with how organizations manage their operations. Organizations are struggling to meet customers expectations in terms of process optimization and heightened security concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in working patterns, with an increase in demand from businesses to provide remote workers with the resources they need to operate effectively. The pandemic has led to an exponential increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, resulting in significant growth opportunities for the analytics market.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has increased. Most organizations use analytics to improve decision-making and automate processes for increased productivity and cost-effectiveness. To meet the demands of clients, new entrants use machine learning for designing games, translating languages, predicting future market trends, composing music, and diagnosing diseases.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Rise in concerns regarding data privacy and security is a challenge for any IT deployment that uses enterprise data as part of its value chain. Most people in developing countries have either not heard about cloud computing, or are unaware of the extent to which it can affect business operations. System defects in data flow occur when system requirements are omitted or not fully met due to human error intervention in the development, testing, or verification processes.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

