Hearing Care Devices Market Analysis by Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Trends, Business Prospects, and Forecast 2022-2030

The global hearing care devices market size was US$ 7.88 billion in 2021. The global hearing care devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global hearing care devices market size was US$ 7.88 billion in 2021. The global hearing care devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hearing aids are devices designed to make sounds audible to people who suffer from hearing loss or disorders. It is an electronic device that is simple to use in order to achieve appropriate hearing. The severity or degree of the condition can use to classify hearing loss. Hearing losses of 26 to 40 decibels are considered mild, 41 to 55 decibels moderate, 56 to 70 decibels moderately severe, 71 to 90 decibels severe, and greater than 91 decibels profound or utter deafness.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the rise in the geriatric population susceptible to hearing disorders, the growth in prevalence of hearing loss, and the rising binaural fitting rate.

A rise in the adoption of technologically advanced hearing care devices, such as cochlear implants, contributes to the global market growth.

The high cost of the devices and the increase in drop-out rates from treatment may slow down the overall market growth.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Hearing Care Devices market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the healthcare industry. Hospitals worldwide were becoming overburdened with patients in need of immediate attention, and many were running out of resources. In order to reallocate resources to care for COVID-19 patients, millions of elective procedures had to be postponed or canceled. It had a negative impact on the medical device industry as well. The declining curve can be seen in the demand for orthopedicimplants, heart valves, intraocular lenses, and audiology testing instruments. It was also evident in the market for hearing aids. Furthermore, sales have declined as a result of the deferral of cochlear implant treatments

Regional Analysis

North America had the largest market share in 2021. As a result of the growing prevalence of nasal and hearing disorders, the rapid adoption of technologically advanced hearing devices, the availability of highly skilled healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and rising patient awareness about the availability of treatment options for hearing disorders.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness lucrative market growth during the forecast period. As a result of a high prevalence of hearing disorders, an increase in sophisticated hearing care devices, a large number of healthcare reforms, and an increased focus by key players on the development of technologically advanced and cost-effective devices.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global hearing care devices market are:

American Hearing Aids

Amplifon SpA

Cochlear Limited

GN Store Nord A/S

IntriCon Corporation

Med-Electronics Incorporated

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holding A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

WS Audiology

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global hearing care devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Hearing Loss Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Segmentation based on Hearing Loss Type

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Home-use

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

