Health Insurance Market 2022 | Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity and Product Developments 2030

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Health Insurance Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The health insurance market was valued at INR 1,886.25 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,517.90 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.12% during the FY 2021 FY 2027 period.

Nearly 950 million individuals (or 215 million families) are eligible for health insurance. However, the actual coverage is low since not all households eligible for government-subsidized insurance are covered at present. Also, there are overlaps between different health insurance schemes.

Since government-subsidized schemes are expected to cover the eligible population, the potential health insurance coverage is of 70% (based on the existing landscape).

Technology can help in optimizing processes, reducing costs, and expanding the customer base of market players. Health insurance firms have invested in innovative technologies such as automation, AI, and big data. Internet of Things (IoT) helps in deriving extensive data and insights to curate risk management tools and systems. Furthermore, it helps in strengthening customer information repository, enabling firms to offer timely and pertinent coverage based on individual needs. As IoT can generate large volumes of client data, brokers also offer additional value-added services through data analysis and management.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued several directions to ensure business continuity of insurance providers and intermediaries. The IRDAI had granted an extension of the payment of health and motor vehicle third-party insurance with due date between March 25, 2021, and May 3, 2021, to renew their policy by May 15, 2021. Furthermore, the grace period for health insurance policy renewal, which was in March 2021, was extended to May 31, 2021.

The health insurance market has witnessed the adoption of group insurance products in view of the pandemic. Edelweiss-Gallagher, a composite health insurance firm, has launched a group insurance product for the informal sector. The plan covers factory workers, food delivery agents, and frontline workers in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Emerging health insurance companies occupy the highly competitive health insurance space. With high demand, at present public and private players are aiming at increasing their offers and improve the quality of service, to dominate the market. The players are focusing on scaling up their businesses and portfolios to address the high potential of the market.

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

