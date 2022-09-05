Machine Learning Market 2022: Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities 2030

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Machine Learning Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The global machine learning market was valued at INR 839.55 Bn in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 7632.45 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~37.16% during the 2021 2027 period.

Machine learning (ML) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for developing systems capability to learn automatically and improve their overall performance through experience, without being programmed explicitly. In India, ML is identified as an emerging technology and is adopted largely by retail, transportation, and financial services industries, among others. At present, there is a rise in the demand for professionals skilled in ML across industries.

Market insights:

The AI market in India was valued at INR 472.73 Bn in 2020. It is anticipated to reach INR 2113.60 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~24.17% during the 2021 2027 period. AI adoption has become significant in various corporations, with employees from non-technological backgrounds incorporating AI processes into their functional roles.

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 has impacted businesses, economies, as well as management strategies employed by corporations. Businesses are having difficulty meeting customer expectations regarding process optimization and increased security concerns due to the rise in connectivity issues.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has picked up. All organizations use analytics to improve decision-making and automate processes for increased productivity and cost-effectiveness. To meet the demands of clients, new entrants use machine learning for activities ranging from designing games, translating language, predicting future market trends, composing music, as well as diagnosing diseases.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Customers often show concerns about sharing information since their sensitive data may get leaked resulting in difficulty in implementation of cloud-based ML applications for most entrepreneurs. The infrastructure of the IT industry in third-world countries is not developed enough to enhance cloud-based business activities. When system requirements are omitted or not fully met due to human error intervention in the development, testing, or verification processes, system defects in data flow occur.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

