Payment Gateway Market (2022 to 2030) | Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Payment Gateway Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The payment gateway market in India was valued at INR 73 Bn in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~20.11% during the 2022 2027 period.

Payment gateways such as Billdesk, PayTM, CCAvenue, MobiKwik, PayPal, and PayU are the major players in the market

A payment gateway market is a medium that connects a merchants mobile application or website with the bank that verifies the details from the bank and transfers the transaction amount from a buyers bank account to the merchants bank account. Growing digital payment and transaction volumes are aiding the expansion and evolution of the payments industry.

Market insights:

Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity are aiding the growth of the payment gateway markets. UPI for peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions, such as, Bharat QR, AEPS, NETC, BBPS, and RuPay cards gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and all these payment modes require the usage of payment gateways.

Market Influencers:

Rapid digitalization, promotion of cashless society by the government and subsequent adoption of cashless transactions in recent times, sustained innovations in digital payments are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of data security and trust, and of consolidation of payments across players are restricting the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of critical services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure security, driving the market. Payment gateways are mostly used in sectors such as e-commerce, insurance, essentials, donation, online education, and media/entertainment during the pandemic. The usage of payment gateways witnessed negative impact in sectors such as travel, tourism, and hospitality. The pandemic also forced people to make online payment as home delivery of products increased and acceptance of cash decreased. Hence, people preferred mobile and UPI transactions that necessitated use of payment gateways.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

