Healthcare Cyber Security Market Share, Growth Insights, Revenue, Recent Trends, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Healthcare Cyber Security market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global healthcare cyber security market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2021. The global healthcare cyber security market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Healthcare Cyber Security market: secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review.

Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the Healthcare Cyber Security market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Factors Influencing the Market

Healthcare cybersecurity has become crucial to save data from cyberthreat. Patient data in healthcare is increasing at a rapid pace. As a result, it is an opportunistic sector for cybercriminals. According to a report by the CyberPeace Institute, the healthcare industry witnessed more than 11 million data breaches globally in November 2021. Thus, such instances upsurge the demand for efficient healthcare cyber security.

Stringent policies by government bodies to save the data from hackers are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the healthcare cyber security market.

The high cost associated with healthcare cyber security solutions may limit the growth of the healthcare cyber security market.

The growing prevalence of diseases and rising penetration of advanced automated technology in the healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a range of cyberattacks worldwide. The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) broadcasted an article in April 2020. The article emphasized the alarming increase in the number of cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the global healthcare cyber security market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthcare segment witnessed a substantial burden due to this health emergency. Various hospitals and clinics adopted automated technology to save patients’ data. As a result, the demand for healthcare cyber security also increased.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the healthcare cyber security market. It is owing to the early adoption of advanced technology in the region. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and rising automation will contribute to the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Strict privacy policies, combined with the growing number of cyber-attacks in healthcare, will also benefit the healthcare cyber security market.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare cyber security market is expected to witness significant growth due to rapid technological and economical advancements in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing automation in this sector will benefit this regional healthcare cyber security market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Healthcare Cyber Security market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Incorporated

Sensato Investors

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

FireEye, Incorporated

IBM corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACAFEE, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare cyber security market segmentation focuses on Component, Security, and Region.

By Component

Solution

Service

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Device Security

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

