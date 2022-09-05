Cancer Gene Therapy Market |(CAGR) of 24.3%| Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Cancer Gene Therapy market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The global cancer gene therapy market size was US$ 1.74 billion in 2021. The global cancer gene therapy market size is forecast to reach US$ 12.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Cancer is a term used to describe a group of diseases characterized by abnormal cell proliferation that has the potential to infiltrate or spread to other parts of the body. Cancer has a high proclivity for spreading throughout the body. It is the world’s second-leading cause of death. Cancer gene therapy is a strategy for treating cancer that involves inserting therapeutic DNA into the patient’s gene. A treatment in which the mutant gene replaces by a healthy gene or the deactivation of a gene whose function is improper are examples of cancer gene therapy procedures. There is a new strategy for fighting cancer cells that involve the delivery of new genes into the body.
Market Overview
The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Cancer Gene Therapy market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.
The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global cancer gene therapy market include rising funding for R&D in the activities of cancer gene therapy and increasing cancer cases.
- The promising government rules for therapy are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global cancer gene therapy market during the forecast period.
- A significant factor anticipating the global market growth is the low risk of cancer gene therapy, as a new gene can introduce and integrate into the patient’s genome without interfering with the activities of other genes.
- The cost of gene therapy is expensive, and illusions of immunity may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global cancer gene therapy market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors from Dana Farber Cancer Institute analyzed a 46% reduction in the diagnoses of different cancer types, as per the article published in Cancer Connect 2020. In addition, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many medical professional organizations suggested that cancer screening and other health protection services, and elective surgeries, be delayed unless the risks outweigh the benefits and hospital infrastructure must secure COVID-19 patients. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market for cancer gene therapy.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the cancer gene therapy market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the developing healthcare infrastructure and the rising expense of R&D in the region. In addition, the healthcare industry is witnessing significant modifications and execution of different healthcare reforms. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. is forecast to boost the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cancer gene therapy market are:
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Novartis
- Amgen Incorporated
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Kayropharma Therapeutics
- Gilead Sciences
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)
- Genulex Corporation
- SynerGene Therapeutics
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global cancer gene therapy market segmentation focuses on Therapy, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Therapy
- Gene Induced Immunotherapy
- Oncolytic Virotherapy
- Gene Transfer
Segmentation based on End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic centers
- Research Institutes
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
