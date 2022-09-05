Taiwan adds 23,931 local COVID cases, resumes visa-free entry for US and others

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 23,931 local COVID cases on Monday (Sept. 5), 172 imported cases, and 31 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 18.7% from the same period last week, showing a rising trend as expected, a CECC official said at the daily press briefing.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there was one new case of a young child developing severe symptoms and suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Monday, 125 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Among the Omicron subvariants reported, 81 have been infected with BA.4, 694 with BA.5, which may be the most contagious strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 10 with BA.2.75. Among those infected with subvariants domestically, 4 have been infected with BA.4, 236 with BA.5, and none with BA.2.75.

CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced resuming the visa-waiver program for tourists from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the country's diplomatic allies. From Sept. 12, citizens of the listed countries can travel to Taiwan for tourism, business, family visit, study, among others, for up to 90 days without having to obtain a visa.

However, the 3+4 quarantine policy remains in place for all arrivals, meaning a three-day quarantine the next day after arrival, which is followed by four days of self-health monitoring.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,118 males, 12,807 females, and six cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 5,329 cases, followed by 3,016 in Taipei City, 2,884 in Taoyuan City, 2,528 in Taichung City, 1,862 in Kaohsiung City, 1,400 in Tainan City, 994 in Changhua County, 856 in Hsinchu County, 619 in Hsinchu City, 611 in Pingtung County, 610 in Miaoli County, 494 in Yunlin County, 493 in Yilan County, 460 in Hualien County, 433 in Keelung City, 327 in Nantou County, 323 in Chiayi County, 218 in Chiayi City, 204 in Taitung County, 124 in Penghu County, 122 in Kinmen County, and 24 in Lienchiang County.



COVID deaths

The 31 deaths announced on Monday included 17 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 29 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 21 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 26 to Sept. 2.

Imported cases

The 172 imported cases included 87 males and 85 females, ranging in age from under 10 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,467,059 cases, of which 5,437,929 were local and 29,076 were imported. So far, 10,094 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.