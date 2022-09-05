Taiwan to restore visa-free entry for US, Canada, EU, Australia, and allies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 5) announced that it will restore visa-free treatment for visitors from the U.S., Canada, EU, Australia, New Zealand, and diplomatic allies effective Sept. 12.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced that the decision had been made after a comprehensive assessment and in light of the fact that most countries in the world have opened their borders and resumed border control measures that had been in place before the pandemic and in order to balance the needs of epidemic prevention work, promoting economic and social activities and international exchanges.

Starting on Sept. 12, under the condition that the total number of arrivals will continue to be controlled and while taking into account epidemic prevention work, visa-free entry to Taiwan for visitors from the U.S., Canada, EU, Australia, New Zealand, and countries which have diplomatic relations will be resumed. The weekly quota on arrivals will be limited to 50,000 inbound passengers.

In a press release issued that day, the CECC stated that the border control measures and epidemic prevention measures will be adjusted in an ongoing manner depending on changes with the pandemic. The CECC urged travelers to Taiwan to comply with quarantine and epidemic prevention measures during the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring to jointly maintain the safety of the local community.

Wang said that a second list of visa-free countries will be announced in the future, depending on the situation with the pandemic. He said that group tours from abroad are still banned for the time being.