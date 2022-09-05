Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 5, 49th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 14 (Cifuentes), 68th.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 72nd; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 90th+4; Meram, Real Salt Lake, 90th+5; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 90th+5.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Kali Smith, Ted Unkel. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
___
Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Aaron Herrera, Johan Kappelhof, Bryan Oviedo (Justin Meram, 59th), Marcelo Silva; Scott Caldwell (Braian Ojeda, 70th), Pablo Ruiz (Maikel Chang, 88th), Jefferson Savarino; Sergio Cordova (Anderson Julio, 60th), Rubio Rubin (Diego Luna, 70th).
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Jhegson Mendez, 83rd), Latif Blessing, Denis Bouanga (Gareth Bale, 70th), Kwadwo Opoku (Carlos Vela, 58th).