Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

By Associated Press
2022/09/05 12:51
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 5, 49th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 14 (Cifuentes), 68th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 72nd; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 90th+4; Meram, Real Salt Lake, 90th+5; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Kali Smith, Ted Unkel. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Aaron Herrera, Johan Kappelhof, Bryan Oviedo (Justin Meram, 59th), Marcelo Silva; Scott Caldwell (Braian Ojeda, 70th), Pablo Ruiz (Maikel Chang, 88th), Jefferson Savarino; Sergio Cordova (Anderson Julio, 60th), Rubio Rubin (Diego Luna, 70th).

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Jhegson Mendez, 83rd), Latif Blessing, Denis Bouanga (Gareth Bale, 70th), Kwadwo Opoku (Carlos Vela, 58th).