Taiwan scores 3 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze at cheerleading championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan national team took home three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Cheerleading Championships and International Cheer Challenge held in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend.

In the International Cheer Challenge held on Saturday (Sept. 3), Taiwan won a gold medal in the Senior Doubles Pom section and placed fifth in Senior Doubles Hip Hop. In the cheerleading championships held on Sunday (Sept. 4), Taiwan won two more golds in Junior Team Cheer Coed Elite and Senior Team Coed premier.

Additionally, the team won a silver in Senior Doubles Pom and a bronze in Senior Doubles Hip Hop.

CNA reported that this is the first time Taiwan’s team has competed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Six teams participated in the event.

According to the Chinese Taipei Cheerleading Association Chair Chang Yu-chuan(張育銓), the pandemic had cut short cheerleaders’ practice time before the championships, and many cheerleaders lacked experience in international events. Therefore, the result of the championships well exceeded expectations.

Chang added that with this year’s experience, the team’s goal for next year will be to place in the top third again.

CNA cited Chen Chang-chi (陳昶騏), one of the team’s coaches, as saying that this year’s national team is composed of cheerleaders from junior and senior high schools all over Taiwan. The cheerleaders began intensive training in March, taking time to gather over weekends.