Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market Is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players 2021-2027

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market, the size of the market will increase from US$ 91 Million in 2021 to US$ 110.7 Million in 2027, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2022 to 2027.

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

However, advancement in technology for development of various alternatives is estimated to hinder the market growth. Also, shortage of nuclear power workforce is also expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of lead required in production if radiation accessories is also expected to restrain the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster



The Fukushima disaster occurred in April 2011 as a 15-metre high Tsunami disabled the cooling and power supply of 3 reactors in Fukushima Daiichi. This caused a nuclear accident. This major disaster raised various health concerns amongst the people and hence increased the adoption of radiation detection devices and services, hence fueling the market growth during the forecast period.



Segments Overview:

The Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market is classified into product, detection type, and end user.



By Product

Radiation monitoring post

RI monitors

Radiation detector and analyzers

Portable radiation survey meters

Others

The portable radiation survey meters segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 30% owing to owing to the growing technological advancements in this segment. The radiation monitoring post segment is expected witness a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.



By Detection Type

Gas-filled Detectors

Geiger-Muller Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors

The gas-filled detectors segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 55% owing to its wide application in the medical imaging field. Within this segment, the ionization chambers is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 25 thousand units by 2025 and the proportional counters segment is estimated to grow at a volume CAGR of about 3.5%. The solid-state detectors segment is expected to hold a market size of around USD 19.3 million.



By End User

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

The healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest value share owing to the growing radiation safety awareness. The homeland security and defense is anticipated to hold the fastest growing share owing to increasing application of radiation detection devices in this segment.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market include Fuji Electric, Horiba, Hamamatsu Photonics, Azbil Corporation, CHIYODA TECHNOL CORPORATION, EIWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric group, Hitachi Ltd (Aloka), Perkinelmer, Canberra, and OHYO KOKEN KOGYO Co., Ltd, among others.



The approximate market share of the seven major players is close to 80%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Mirion Technologies collaborated with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II for delivering the first shipment of 880 Accurad PRD to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). The contract with DHS is worth USD 121 million.



The Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services Market?

