Janitorial Service Market, Share, Size Estimate 2021, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Janitorial Service Market to reach USD 322.73 billion by 2027.Global Janitorial Service Market is valued approximately at USD 260.63 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Janitorial services refers to cleaning services provided to professional, educational, medical and industrial spaces which includes maintenance or property management services. Growing trend of co-working spaces are proving fruitful for janitorial service market.

Strategic moves taken by market players, growing number of commercial spaces and outsourcing of cleaning services are providing boost in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Coverall North America, Inc., acquired Orlando-based 4444 International, Inc., to expand its footprint in Orlando, where there is large concentration of business spaces. Furthermore, rising concern for health and hygiene for employees and introduction of advance cleaning equipment are expected to fuel the demand in the market. However, being a labor intensive industry, selection of unskilled workers may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher adoption of janitorial services in the region because of presence of lot of international companies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing trend of co-working spaces and rising construction of commercial buildings.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABM Industries Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Coverall North America, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.

CNS Consorzio Nazionale Servizi Soc. Coop.

ISS World Services A/S

Mitie Group plc

Wisag Facility Service Holding GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By End-use:

Standard Cleaning

Damage Restoration Cleaning

Exterior Window Cleaning

Floor Care Services

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

