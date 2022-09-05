Personal Development Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Personal Development Market to reach USD 56.99 billion by 2027.Global Personal Development Market is valued approximately at USD 40.23 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Personal development includes aspects such as mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual growth to improve awareness and identity, develop talents, potential and building human capital. Growing trend of using digital platform for self-growth among millennials is benefitting the market. Growing awareness regarding physical and emotional fitness, huge availability of digital content that can be accessed also from remote locations, and constant introduction of new online and offline courses are fueling the growth in the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3147

For instance, in December 2019, Nutrisystem, Inc. launched personal weight loss plans for 2020, based on food preferences and body type of customers. The new program was aimed to provide food recommendations and custom macronutrients for weight loss based on individual favorites. Also, in September 2019, Udemy Inc. launched Udemy for Business, a corporate learning platform in India. Udemy for business is consisted of 3,500 technical and business courses that can be accessed after taking a subscription. Furthermore, growing competition in government and private jobs has surged the demand for personal development coupled with rising needs among employees to meet employer’s expectation are expected to boost the demand in the market in near future. However, security and data concern and busy lifestyle of individuals are expected to hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is leading the market in terms of market share among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to early adoption of e-books, audio books and digitally advanced platforms for learning practices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to growing awareness regarding enhancing professional skills for better career opportunities and growing adoption of digital learning mediums.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

Toastmasters International

Franklin Covey Co.

WW International, Inc.

Wilson Learning

SkillPath

Landmark Worldwide

Success Resources America

Omega Institute

Nutrisystem Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3147

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Instrument:

Books

e-Platforms

Personal Coaching/Training

Workshop & Seminars

By Focus Area:

Mental Health

Motivation & Inspiration

Physical Health

Self-awareness

Skillset Enhancement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3147

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3147

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/