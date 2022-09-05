Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market to reach USD 2.00 million by 2027.Global Distributed Fiber Optic sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Distributed fiber optic sensors are optoelectronic devices and are used in measuring the physical parameters along with the length of the optical fiber. The device helps in the formation of a continuous profile of temperature, acoustics, and strain conditions with the entire length of the fiber. The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is being driven by significant demand from the civil engineering vertical and rising adoption in the oil & gas sector.

Furthermore, increasing demand for data-based analysis and stringent statutory regulations regarding leak detection, will provide new opportunities for the global distributed fiber optic sensor industry. For instance, according to Indian brand equity foundation, in India, in year 2020 the petroleum products consumption grew at 4.5% to 213.69 MMT as compared to 213.22 MMT in year 2019. Additionally, in year 2020 the total exported value of petroleum products from the country raised to US$ 35.8 billion as compare to US$ 34.9 billion in year 2019. The Export value of petroleum products in India has been increased from 60.54 MMT in year 2016 to 65.7 MMT in year 2020. As a result, increased automation will necessitate the use of more distributed fiber optic sensor in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the distributed fiber optic sensor industry in the future. However, high initial acquisition & installation costs of optical technology, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global distributed fiber optic sensor market. The presence of key players in the region and the presence of the well-established oil and natural gas industry in United States makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increased demand for distribution of fiber optic sensor systems in oil and gas industry, and power as well as utility verticals in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mavrck

Qinetiq Group PLC

Omnisens SA

Brugg Kabel AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

AP Sensing GmbH

Weatherford International Plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Rayleigh Effect

Brillouin Scattering

Raman Effect

Interferometric

Bragg Grating

By Vertical :

Oil & Gas

Power & Utility

Safety & Security

Industrial

Civil Engineering

By Application:

Temperature Sensing

Acoustic/Vibration sensing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

