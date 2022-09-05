Interventional Radiology Products Market Size and Challenges 2021, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market to reach USD 15 billion by 2027.Global Interventional Radiology Products Market is valued approximately at USD 9.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Interventional radiology is the practice of diagnosing and treating illnesses using minimally invasive imaging-guided techniques. The field of interventional radiology has grown significantly as a result of its wide range of applications in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of illnesses, as well as technical developments.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3152

The interventional radiology products market are driven by factors such as growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, as per Statista, according to the World Health Organization, diabetes claimed the lives of around 1.5 million people worldwide in 2019. According to forecasts, there will be 700 million diabetics globally by 2045. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures boost the market growth further. for instance, The American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgical (AIMS) states that the advantages of minimally invasive treatments over traditional open surgery techniques include increased safety, reduced scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays. The utilization of technologically advanced products and procedures is expanding the application areas of minimally invasive treatments, particularly for the treatment of CVD, cancer, and peripheral artery disease (PAD). However, availability of effective conventional first-level treatments, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions that interventional radiology products are sold. North America, followed by Europe, was the largest regional segment of the overall market in 2020. The high incidence of chronic illnesses, expanding geriatric population, increasing acceptance of minimally invasive treatments, and the presence of important companies in the region all contribute to the region’s large market share.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Palex Medical SA

Cardionovum GmbH

Penumbra, Inc.

ENDOCOR GmbH

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3152

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Catheters

Stents

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Angioplasty Balloons

Other

By Procedure:

Angioplasty

Angiography

Embolization

Thrombolysis

Biopsy & Drainage

Other

By Application:

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3152

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3152

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/