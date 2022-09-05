Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth Statistics 2021, Top Countries Data, Demand Status and Forecast 2027

Vaccine Adjuvants Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027.Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is valued approximately at USD 0.70 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview-
Vaccine adjuvant is an immunological agent that helps in the modification of other agents’ effects. It is included in the vaccination to boost the immune response and provide long-lasting protection against the antigen. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to improve the body’s response to vaccination while also reducing the number of vaccine doses given to patients.
Aluminum hydroxide and paraffin oil are the most often utilized adjuvants. Vaccine adjuvant also decreases the quantity of administered foreign material. It has also been used in research and for commercial purposes. The market growth is driven by high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases and increasing focus on immunization programs from various government bodies. For instance, various governmental organizations across the globe are promoting and creating awareness about vaccination against diseases such as anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other illnesses. The US government provided USD 290 million in foreign aid to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI, now known as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance) in 2019 and USD 226 million to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support child vaccine campaigns in other countries. However, stringent regulatory environment and time-consuming approvals may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
A rise in investments for R&D of novel medicines, as well as an increase in deadly epidemic illnesses, are driving the vaccine adjuvants market in the North American area. As a result, vaccination against acute and chronic illnesses is required. In addition, the existence of significant market participants in the United States increases product penetration. Adjuvance Technologies, Inc., for example, has created a portfolio of adjuvants for the treatment of a variety of diseases.
Major market player included in this report are:
SPI Pharma, Inc.
Brenntag Biosector A/S
Seppic
CSL Limited
Agenus, Inc.
Novavax, Inc.
Invivogen
Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.
MVP Laboratories, Inc.
OZ Biosciences
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Pathogen Components
Adjuvant Emulsions
Particulate Adjuvants
Combination Adjuvants
Others
By Route of administration:
Oral
Subcutaneous
Intranasal
Intramuscular
Intradermal
Others
By Application:
Research Applications
Commercial Applications
By Disease type:
Infectious Diseases
Cancer
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
