In-Memory Computing Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2027

Global In-Memory Computing Market to reach USD 36.31 billion by 2027.Global In-memory computing Market is valued approximately at USD 11.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview-
In- memory computing is a data storage which stores data in RAM rather than in databases hosted on disks. It can cache huge amount of data and enable extremely fast response times, as well as store session data, that can help achieve optimum performance. The global in-memory computing market is being driven by exponential growth of big data to improve machine-driven decision-making and decrease in the overall cost of RAM and TCO as well as increase in production with real-time and low-latency transaction processing.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3154
Furthermore, growth in the need for parallel processing and columnar databases and emergence of AI and ML-based technologies to gain real-time actionable customer insights, will provide new opportunities for the global in-memory computing industry. For instance, according to the data of Statista, total global value of data created, copied, captured, and consumed is forecasted to increase rapidly year on year, in year 2020 the value had reached 64.2 zettabytes and over the next five years to 2025, global data creation is projected to grow by more than 180 zettabytes. In year 2020, the value of data created and replicated stood at a new high. The big data market size is also increasing year by year, in 2019 the market value was 49 billion US dollars which increased to 56 billion US dollars and it is expected to reach at 103 billion US dollars by year 2027. As a result, growth of big data market as well as high rate of data consumption, will serve as a catalyst for the in-memory computing industry in the future. However, lack of standards and increase in volatility of data may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global In-memory computing market. The rising demand for analytics and advanced analytics platforms from the small and medium businesses and by the government agencies in the region makes North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to adoption of In-memory computing technology by different verticals, such as manufacturing and retail which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM
SAP
Oracle
SAS institute
Microsoft
Tibco
Altibase
GigasSpaces
Software AG
Red hat
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3154
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-premises
By Application:
Risk management and fraud detection
Sentiment analysis
Geospatial/ GIS processing
Sales and marketing optimization
Predictive analysis
Supply chain management
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3154
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3154
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/