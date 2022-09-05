Confectionery Processing Equipment Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Confectionery Processing equipment Market to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027.Global Confectionery Processing equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Confectionery is the process of integrating or compounding ingredients to create a sweet dish or delicacy that is high in sugar and carbs. Confectionery processing equipment, however, is the machinery that is used to make confectionery products such as hard candies, chewing gums, gummies and jellies, and soft confectionery.

The confectionery processing equipment market is predicted to grow in response to an increase in global confectionary consumption. Furthermore, rising demand for confectionaries through retail outlets and independent confectionery chains, as well as growing demand for healthier functional foods, is expected to increase equipment demand. For instance, as per Statista, the global revenue for functional foods is expected to rise from about USD 300 billion in 2017 t over USD 440 billion in 2022. Furthermore, according to the same source, The global retail market generated approximately USD 25 trillion in sales in 2019, and is expected to reach close to USD 27 trillion by 2022. However, increase in awareness regarding the ill effects of sugar consumption among consumers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The European food processing equipment sector has seen substantial growth, with the majority of imports coming from within the EU. On the other hand, exports from emerging countries have just begun to acquire speed, owing to the increased demand for processing equipment in the European region. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, among others, are keen confectionery consumers and have consistently ranked first in terms of confectionery consumption and exports.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tanis Confectionery

B? 1/4 hler AG

JBT Corporation

Rieckermann GmbH

GEA Group

BCH Ltd.

Baker Perkins

Heat and Control, Inc.

Alfa Laval

Sollich

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Soft confectionery

Hard candies

Chewing gums

Gummies & jellies

Others

By Type:

Thermal

Mixers, blenders, and cutters

Extrusion

Cooling

Coating

Others

By mode of operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

