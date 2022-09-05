ENT Devices Market Growth, Size, Competitive Situation 2021, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2027

Global ENT Devices Market to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2027.Global ENT Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 15.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

ENT devices are specialized medical devices that are used in the operations, treatment, and diagnosis of illnesses and disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Ear infections, sinus infections, apnea, and tonsillitis are examples of ENT diseases in humans. Voice prosthesis, hearing aids, endoscopes, tongue depressors, tonsils forceps, and other devices are included in this category.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3157

In hospitals and ENT clinics, these devices are commonly used to perform medical and surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of ear, nose, and throat disorders, as well as the rising usage of minimally invasive ENT procedures and technological developments, are driving the growth of the ENT devices market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, around 5% of the world’s population had disabling hearing loss by 2020. Furthermore, it is anticipated that by 2050, approximately 900 million people, or one in every 10, will suffer from disabling hearing loss. Continueing with same source, hearing loss has increased in the United States from 11.5 million in 2008 to nearly 15 million in 2018. As a result of rising prevalence of hearing disorders and hearing loss problems among the population, a large number of hearing devices have been sold on the market. However, high cost & lack of reimbursement policies for ENT devices, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America leads the ENT devices market because of high levels of knowledge among practitioners and patients, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives, to mention a few aspects. Due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness levels, Europe is the second largest region and has a high product penetration for hearing aids. However, APAC is the fastest growing region due to the rising disposable income and presence of a wide base of target population.

Major market player included in this report are:

William Demant holding a/s

Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG

Hoya Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Narang Medical Limited

GN Store Nord

Acclarent, inc.

Stryker Corporation

WS Audiology A/S

Medtronic plc

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3157

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Co2 Lasers

Image-Guided Surgery Systems

By Diagnostic Device type:

Endoscopes

Hearing Screening Devices

By Surgical Device type:

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces

Handheld Instruments

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

ENT Supplies

By End user:

Home Use

Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings

ENT Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3157

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3157

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/