Gel Documentation System Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Gel Documentation System Market to reach USD 346.3 million by 2027.Global Gel Documentation System Market is valued approximately at USD 275.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
The instruments used for gel imaging are termed as gel documentation systems. Using computerized equipment, they are utilized to measure and calculate stained agarose and acrylamide gels. Gel documentation systems are critical in the domain of molecular biology, particularly in laboratories and clinical research, for documenting and photographing nucleic acids and proteins dyed on agarose gels.
The market is driven by the key factors such as growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques and growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. As a result, demand for genetic analysis techniques such electrophoresis is rising steadily. Because of its established efficiency, this approach is used to diagnose major infectious illnesses, genetic disorders, and to detect numerous genetic mutations. For instance, as per World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill 17 million people every year. Furthermore, rise in product launches further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance,
– In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish government partnered together to create a Testa center for life sciences innovation. The Testa Center will include four bioprocessing laboratories that will use GE healthcare technology to evaluate new biopharmaceutical discoveries.
However, growing adoption of Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR), may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, North America is dominating the market shares due to increased research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increased R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure in the region, and the availability of government grants to support research in the upcoming years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Analytik Jena AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Vilber Lourmat
Ge Healthcare
Bio-Rad
Li-Cor Biosciences
Bio-Techne
Cleaver Scientific
Azure Biosciences Inc.
Syngene
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Instruments
Software
Accessories
By Diagnostic Device type:
Light-Emitting Diodes
UV
Laser
By Surgical Device type:
UV Detectors
Fluorescence
Chemiluminescence
By End user:
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
By Application:
Nucleic Acid Quantification
Protein Quantification
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
