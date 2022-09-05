Gel Documentation System Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Gel Documentation System Market to reach USD 346.3 million by 2027.Global Gel Documentation System Market is valued approximately at USD 275.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The instruments used for gel imaging are termed as gel documentation systems. Using computerized equipment, they are utilized to measure and calculate stained agarose and acrylamide gels. Gel documentation systems are critical in the domain of molecular biology, particularly in laboratories and clinical research, for documenting and photographing nucleic acids and proteins dyed on agarose gels.

The market is driven by the key factors such as growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques and growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. As a result, demand for genetic analysis techniques such electrophoresis is rising steadily. Because of its established efficiency, this approach is used to diagnose major infectious illnesses, genetic disorders, and to detect numerous genetic mutations. For instance, as per World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill 17 million people every year. Furthermore, rise in product launches further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance,

– In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish government partnered together to create a Testa center for life sciences innovation. The Testa Center will include four bioprocessing laboratories that will use GE healthcare technology to evaluate new biopharmaceutical discoveries.

However, growing adoption of Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR), may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is dominating the market shares due to increased research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increased R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure in the region, and the availability of government grants to support research in the upcoming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analytik Jena AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vilber Lourmat

Ge Healthcare

Bio-Rad

Li-Cor Biosciences

Bio-Techne

Cleaver Scientific

Azure Biosciences Inc.

Syngene

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Instruments

Software

Accessories

By Diagnostic Device type:

Light-Emitting Diodes

UV

Laser

By Surgical Device type:

UV Detectors

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

By End user:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Application:

Nucleic Acid Quantification

Protein Quantification

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

