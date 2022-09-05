Razor Blade Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2021-2027

Global Razor Blade Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.The Global Razor Blade Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

A razor blade is a thin, sharp piece of metal (carbon steel/stainless steel) that is used to shave or remove hair from the face and other body areas with a safety razor. Men all over the world have traditionally used razor blades in combination with a safety razor to remove facial hair. It has grown in popularity due to its ability to give a smooth, tight shave with minimal irritation.

Women nowadays utilize razor blades and safety razors to remove hair from their legs, arms, and armpits. Hirsutism is a condition that causes dark hair to grow in a male-like pattern on the face, back, and chest of certain women. Hirsutism-affected women are expected to use razor blades more frequently, increasing demand for razor blades. For most people, especially those who work in corporations, shaving has become a part of their daily ritual which is driving up demand for the product. Razor blades are used to remove hair from bodily areas as well as to make chocolate curls for desserts, open containers, and peel vegetables in the kitchen. Furthermore, men and women shave their body hair for a variety of reasons, including personal hygiene, cleanliness, avoidance of unpleasant body odor, aesthetic reasons, and improved sports performance. These factors are expected to drive the global razor blade market upwards throughout the forecast period. Emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, are generating significant growth potential for razor blade manufacturers. The demand for razor blades is expanding as a result of rapid urbanization, rising consumer awareness of personal cleanliness, rising population, and the development of multiple distribution channels. The growth and widespread penetration of supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail chains, and small retail stores has made razor blades more commonly available in emerging markets. The large population in emerging areas, such as Asia-Pacific, is one of the primary factors driving up razor blade demand in this region. Razor blades are thrown after their intended usage, resulting in massive amounts of plastic waste over time. As a result of this issue, market growth is projected to be limited as people become more worried about the environment. Furthermore, various types of razors, such as refillable razors, double-edge/safety razors, straight razors, and electric shavers, are generally accessible in the market, impacting disposable demand.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Razor Blade Market. Due to the extreme presence of major manufacturers such as P&G, the North America region held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue to grow consistently in the future years. Product demand has increased in this region as a result of the availability of technologically improved items on the market and growing knowledge about personal grooming. One of the primary factors leading to the regional market’s domination is an increase in the use of electric trimmers in homes and salons in the United States for quick and effective results. Hair removal solutions’ growing popularity and the availability of skilled dermatologists are two reasons that are expected to boost product demand in Europe. Another element boosting the regional industry is the presence of major companies. For instance, Braun AG is a German company that produces epilators and electric razors for women at various price points. Due to rising consumer expenditure on personal care items, such as cost-effective hair removal equipment, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop significantly throughout the forecast period. In developing countries such as India and China, a high level of beauty consciousness is expected to provide economic prospects, backed by a big consumer base. For instance, Syska, an Indian lighting solutions firm, produces a variety of hair trimmers at an affordable price for consumers.

Major market player included in this report are:

BIC

Dorco

Edgewell

Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd.

Kaili Razor

Kai Company Ltd.

Lord International Corporation

Malhotra Shaving Products

Procter & Gamble

Supermax

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inRoute of Administrationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single edge

Double edge

By Blade Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

By End User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

