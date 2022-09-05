Polypropylene Compounds Market Trend, Size | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2027.Global Polypropylene Compounds Market is valued approximately at USD 17.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Polypropylene (PP) or polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer created via chain-growth polymerization from the monomer propylene. Polypropylene is a member of polyolefins group. It is non-polar and partially crystalline. Its natural qualities are in line with polyethylene, however, offers more hardness and better heat resistance.

The Polypropylene Compounds market is being driven by rising expansion of automotive and electronics industry, high flexibility of the product, and growing demand in emerging economies. In addition, the wide range of existing application such as in piping systems, product for laboratory use, food containers etc. drives the market for polypropylene compounds. For instance, Researchers from the University of Sheffield have developed a new way to provide extra protection for homes from fires. They used old recycled materials from tires to protect concrete from damage. These materials involve fibers extracted from the polypropylene textiles. However, fluctuating prices of raw material used for polypropylene, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Polypropylene Compounds Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing demand for PP compounds from the automotive and electrical & electronics industries in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to surge of shale gas derived in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Composites

Trinseo

LyondellBasell

Sumitomo Chemical

ExxonMobil

RheTech Inc.

A. Schulman

Solvay

PolyOne Corporation

Washington Penn Plastic Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Packaging

Industrial

Others

By Polymer Type:

Homo Polymers

Random Copolymers

Impact Copolymers

By Filler Type:

Mineral filled

Glass fiber filled

Compounded TPO/TPVs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

