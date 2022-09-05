FRP Grating Market Trends, Share 2021, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

Global FRP Grating Market to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2027.Global FRP Grating Market is valued approximately at USD 0.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview-
A fiberglass reinforced plastic grating is a grating structure that is made up of a resin and fiberglass matrix. FRP is a sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly material. These gratings, unlike steel grating, are made of a composite material that does not corrode, making them suitable for use in harsh situations and lowering maintenance costs.
These FRP grades are used in a variety of end-use industries, including water management, cooling towers, marine, and others. The demand for FRP gratings over traditional iron and steel gratings is increasing due to advantages such as high strength, lightweight, corrosion resistance, and other factors. Furthermore, an increase in grating demand in the construction industry will boost the market in the coming years. For instance, as per Statista, the construction sector in India contributed about USD 36.24 billion to the country’s GDP in January 2019. This was the highest contribution ever recorded in the sector. The railway sector in the country received the greatest financial allocation ever in 2019. In addition, governments in developing economies such as India have undertaken projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Smart City Projects to provide modern services to their rising populations. However, High Production Costs of FRP Grating, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the worldwide FRP grating market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The demand for FRP grating in the construction sector is increasing due to the numerous advantages it provides, such as corrosion resistance, low conductivity, fire retardance, lightweight, high strength, and so on.
Major market player included in this report are:
National Grating
Meiser GmbH
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.
Eurograte Fiberglass Grating
Delta Composites LLC
Bedford Reinforced Plastics
Mcnichols Co.
Locker Group
AGC Matex Co. Ltd
Liberty Pultrusions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Process:
Molded
Pultruded
By Resin type:
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Phenolic
Others
By Application:
Stair treads
Walkways
Platforms
Others
By End use Industry:
Industrial
Water management
Cooling towers
Marine
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
