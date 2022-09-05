FRP Grating Market Trends, Share 2021, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

Global FRP Grating Market to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2027.Global FRP Grating Market is valued approximately at USD 0.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

A fiberglass reinforced plastic grating is a grating structure that is made up of a resin and fiberglass matrix. FRP is a sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly material. These gratings, unlike steel grating, are made of a composite material that does not corrode, making them suitable for use in harsh situations and lowering maintenance costs.

These FRP grades are used in a variety of end-use industries, including water management, cooling towers, marine, and others. The demand for FRP gratings over traditional iron and steel gratings is increasing due to advantages such as high strength, lightweight, corrosion resistance, and other factors. Furthermore, an increase in grating demand in the construction industry will boost the market in the coming years. For instance, as per Statista, the construction sector in India contributed about USD 36.24 billion to the country’s GDP in January 2019. This was the highest contribution ever recorded in the sector. The railway sector in the country received the greatest financial allocation ever in 2019. In addition, governments in developing economies such as India have undertaken projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Smart City Projects to provide modern services to their rising populations. However, High Production Costs of FRP Grating, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the worldwide FRP grating market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The demand for FRP grating in the construction sector is increasing due to the numerous advantages it provides, such as corrosion resistance, low conductivity, fire retardance, lightweight, high strength, and so on.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Grating

Meiser GmbH

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Delta Composites LLC

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Mcnichols Co.

Locker Group

AGC Matex Co. Ltd

Liberty Pultrusions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Molded

Pultruded

By Resin type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Others

By Application:

Stair treads

Walkways

Platforms

Others

By End use Industry:

Industrial

Water management

Cooling towers

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

