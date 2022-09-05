Bacteriological Testing Market Size, Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Bacteriological Testing Market to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2027.Global Bacteriological Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Bacteriological testing is performed to decrease the risks related with bacteria and to improve the product’s quality and safety. It has become a critical component of rising worldwide demand for consumption and application fields such as food and drinks, medicines, and cosmetics. It is used to keep track of and analyses product quality in order to avoid bacterial contamination.

The market is driven by increase in demand from end use industries such as the water industry to monitor microbiological contamination caused by climatic conditions. Industrial and domestic waste, and rigorous food safety laws are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per Statista, The worldwide water and wastewater market was valued 265 billion dollars in 2018. By 2026, the market is expected to be worth $456 billion US dollars. Global demand for water and wastewater treatment is expected to rise as the world’s population grows and freshwater supplies become restricted. However, lack of food control systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

In the bacteriological testing market, North America has the largest market share. The region’s dominance can be attributed to strict food safety standards and legislation governing nutritional content and labelling. It has the most testing laboratories of all the regions, and it tests the most bacteriological samples. The Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest rate, with China, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations leading the way, as these countries become more cognizant of food safety and establish regulations for testing.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS S.A.

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Limited

3M Multinational conglomerate company

Bureau Veritas

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Romer labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Instruments

Test kits

Consumables & reagents

By Technology:

Traditional

Rapid

By Bacteria:

Coliform

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Legionella

Others

By End use Industry:

Food & beverage

Water

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

