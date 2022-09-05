Bacteriological Testing Market Size, Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Bacteriological Testing Market to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2027.Global Bacteriological Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Bacteriological testing is performed to decrease the risks related with bacteria and to improve the product’s quality and safety. It has become a critical component of rising worldwide demand for consumption and application fields such as food and drinks, medicines, and cosmetics. It is used to keep track of and analyses product quality in order to avoid bacterial contamination.
The market is driven by increase in demand from end use industries such as the water industry to monitor microbiological contamination caused by climatic conditions. Industrial and domestic waste, and rigorous food safety laws are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per Statista, The worldwide water and wastewater market was valued 265 billion dollars in 2018. By 2026, the market is expected to be worth $456 billion US dollars. Global demand for water and wastewater treatment is expected to rise as the world’s population grows and freshwater supplies become restricted. However, lack of food control systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
In the bacteriological testing market, North America has the largest market share. The region’s dominance can be attributed to strict food safety standards and legislation governing nutritional content and labelling. It has the most testing laboratories of all the regions, and it tests the most bacteriological samples. The Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest rate, with China, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations leading the way, as these countries become more cognizant of food safety and establish regulations for testing.
Major market player included in this report are:
SGS S.A.
Eurofins Scientific
ALS Limited
3M Multinational conglomerate company
Bureau Veritas
Agilent Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck Group
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Romer labs
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components:
Instruments
Test kits
Consumables & reagents
By Technology:
Traditional
Rapid
By Bacteria:
Coliform
Salmonella
Campylobacter
Listeria
Legionella
Others
By End use Industry:
Food & beverage
Water
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
