Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market Size, Upcoming Trends 2021, Industry Share with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market is valued approximately USD 19.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The expansion is expected to be fueled by rising consumer concerns about digestive health and an expansion in the use of nutritional supplements. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are innovative and come to help maintain intestinal health in humans. They help enhance metabolic activity by promoting bacterial growth in the stomach, particularly in the bacterial species.

The product’s antibacterial and digestive properties allow it to be applied in a variety of food products, including pharmaceutical and therapeutic foods, as well as newborn meals. The HMO market is anticipated to be constrained by a lack of large-scale production technology, costly R&D costs, and strict government regulations. Infant formula is the product’s most common application, as it promotes infant health and prevents sickness. Furthermore, they are important for human brain development and memory enhancement. Human milk oligosaccharides have several key purposes, including infection prevention, supply of sialic acid for brain development, and prebiotic effects. When compared to human milk, infant formulae made from milk proteins have a lower proportion of oligosaccharides. Several enzymes and chemicals utilised in the production of human milk oligosaccharides are extremely expensive and scarce. This aspect is expected to stifle market expansion. HMOs’ most popular application category is infant formula, followed by functional foods and beverages. For instance, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, a German functional sugars company, teamed up with Yili.Com Inc., a Chinese dairy products company, in February 2019 to conduct research on infant microbiota and human milk oligosaccharides. The goal of this strategy was to develop novel HMO-based infant formula for Chinese customers. Given the increased competition in the market, such developments/strategies are anticipated to develop over the forecast period.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market. In 2019, North America had the highest revenue share of the human milk oligosaccharides market. In the forecasting years, the existence of multiple notable infant formula and baby food producers, as well as technical improvements, are anticipated to promote regional market growth. Growing demand for infant food, as well as a significant number of HMO manufacturers and regulatory approvals for HMO as a component in infant formula, are expected to boost market growth in Europe. Due to restrictions in public health funding, a lack of information about the health advantages of breast milk, and a bad attitude toward breastfeeding in public, the United Kingdom has the lowest breastfeeding population in the region, showing a great potential for product consumption in the country. Factors such as expanding population, death rate, disposable income, and consumer knowledge about health and hygiene are projected to boost the Asia Pacific HMO market. Concerns about gastrointestinal disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets, among other chronic ailments, have fueled demand for functional foods and beverages, which is expected to drive demand for human milk oligosaccharides in the region. Furthermore, India and China are quickly expanding markets for dietary supplements and infant food, which is expected to propel product demand even more throughout the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

ZuChem Inc

ElicityI SA

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Inbiose

Glycosyn LLC

Medolac Laboratories

Glycom A/S

Nestle Nutrition

DuPont Nutrition

BASF SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inRoute of Administration about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Acidic

Neutral

By Application:

Food Supplements

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Others

By Product:

Lacto-N-neotetraose

Lacto-N-tetraose

2′-Fucosyllactose

3′-Sialyllactose

6′-Sialyllactose

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

