Chen Shih-chung pulling ahead of pack in Taipei mayoral race in Liberty Times poll

Chen leads among both men and women in latest Liberty Times survey

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/05 12:48
Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the Democratic Progressive Party. 

Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the Democratic Progressive Party.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former health minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has taken the lead in the three-way Taipei mayoral race, according to one poll.

In the latest Liberty Times poll, 30.13% of respondents back Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Chen, 22.92% support Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), and 20.52% choose independent candidate Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), the former deputy mayor of Taipei. Chen now leads Chiang by 7.21 percentage points, while the gap between Chiang and Huang is less than 3 percentage points. There are 23.83% who are undecided and 2.6% refused to answer.

In terms of who is most likely to win, 30.63% of voters think Chen will win, 23.72% think Chiang will come out on top, and 13.61% see Huang will emerge victorious. Another 32.03% of voters surveyed had no opinion.

As for gender, Chen is in the lead among both males and females with 28.1% of male voters supporting Chen, ahead of Chiang's 22.93%, and Huang's 26.45%. Chen also has the lead among women, at 28.74%, while 23.56% support Chiang and 22.22% favor Huang.

When it comes to likeliness of voting, 76.86% said they will definitely vote, 16.93% said that they will probably vote, and 6.11% said they will definitely not vote. Only 0.09% refused to comment.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 and gathered valid responses via telephone from 1,072 adults 20 and over and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.99% with a confidence level of 95%.

A TVBS survey released back on Aug. 29, found that 87% of Taipei citizens said they are planning to vote. Of these voters, 36% supported Chiang, 26% backed Huang, and 23% would opt for Chen. Less than 1% support Taiwan Renewal Party candidate Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), while 14% were undecided.
