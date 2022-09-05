Tuvalu will remain loyal ally of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano pledged to stand by Taiwan’s side on Monday (Sept. 5) during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

During a grand military ceremony, Natano said Tuvalu would remain a loyal ally of Taiwan given the common values of democracy, trust, human rights, and freedom of the individual, on which the cornerstones of diplomatic ties were built on.

The prime minister said his trip is a testament to the two nations’ “shared and genuine commitment” to longstanding friendship. The 43 years of partnership proves that it is a lasting and durable one, he said.

The similarities in culture and common values strengthen the bond that Tuvalu and Taiwan share, Natano said. He praised Tsai for her “genuine support” for Taiwan’s Indigenous people and pointed out that they share “ancestral values, norms, and practice” with Tuvaluans.

The prime minister recognized the collaboration and support Taiwan has provided to the Pacific Island nation over the years and expressed gratitude to Tsai for her leadership in supporting Tuvalu. He said he was “looking forward to fostering more government cooperation” in meetings with ministers and officials in the coming days.

Tsai pointed out that Tuvalu was the first amongst the Pacific islands to establish formal relations with Taiwan, which has become “the staunchest of friendships.” The president said she visited the country in 2017 and witnessed firsthand the results of collaborations between the two nations, leaving a deep impression on her.

The president thanked Natano and the Tuvalu government and people for backing Taiwan in the international community and calling on the world to “recognize Taiwan’s right to international participation.”

Tuvalu has actively shown steadfast support at the U.N. General Assembly, World Health Association, and other forums, she said, thanking the country for its “invaluable friendship.”

Tsai said she and Natano will exchange views on international development, issues of mutual concern, and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. “May Taiwan and Tuvalu enjoy a fruitful and everlasting partnership,” she added.

The prime minister, who is leading a delegation, arrived in Taiwan early Saturday morning (Sept. 3) and will sign a joint communique reiterating Taiwan and Tuvalu’s diplomatic relations with Wu, as well as a coast guard cooperation agreement.

Meteorology and Disaster Minister Ampelosa Manoa Tehulu will ink a memorandum of understanding on Taiwan-Tuvalu marine science and engineering research center with the National Sun Yat-sen University, which will facilitate education and marine studies between the two countries.

Natano will depart on Sept. 9.