Montreal 4, Toronto FC 3

|Montreal
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Toronto FC
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 7 (penalty kick), 5th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Insigne, 5, 7th; 3, Montreal, Miller, 2, 19th; 4, Montreal, Mihailovic, 8, 21st; 5, Montreal, Kamara, 6, 43rd.
Second Half_6, Montreal, Johnston, 3, 54th; 7, Toronto FC, Insigne, 6, 90th+3.
Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.
Yellow Cards_Criscito, Toronto FC, 23rd; Choiniere, Montreal, 45th+1; Laryea, Toronto FC, 45th+4; Quioto, Montreal, 74th; Toye, Montreal, 83rd; Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, 83rd.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Logan Brown, Fabio Tovar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
Montreal_James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Robert Thorkelsson, 78th), Djordje Mihailovic (Ismael Kone, 66th), Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama; Kei Kamara (Matko Miljevic, 86th), Romell Quioto (Mason Toye, 77th).
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Domenico Criscito (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 79th), Chris Mavinga, Shane O'Neill; Federico Bernardeschi, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello (Ifunanyachi Achara, 57th); Ayo Akinola (Jesus Jimenez, 57th), Lorenzo Insigne, Jayden Nelson.