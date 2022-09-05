Guatemala's CABEI director coming to Taiwan for 5-day visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) director for Guatemala Pedro Brolo Vila is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sept. 5 for a five-day visit.

This is Brolo’s first trip to Taiwan, during which he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and receive the Order of Brilliant Star, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. The director will also stop by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the CABEI representative office in Taiwan, the International Cooperation and Development Fund, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

Additionally, Brolo will visit the National Palace Museum and the Port of Kaohsiung.

Brolo was the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala from 2020-2022. During his tenure, he worked hard to advance the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Guatemala and supported Taiwan’s participation in various international organizations.

The director’s arrival follows a visit last month by Dante Mossi, president of CABEI. These two visits demonstrate the strong partnership between Taiwan and CABEI, MOFA said.

In the future, the two sides will continue to cooperate closely to create prosperity and development between Taiwan and Central America, MOFA said.

CABEI is a global multilateral development financial institution that was established in 1960. It aims to “promote the economic integration and the balanced economic and social development of the Central American region,” according to its website.

The bank is headquartered in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and has regional offices in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. Taiwan joined CABEI in 1992 and is one of the Bank's first non-regional members.