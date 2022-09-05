Lithuanian representative office to open in Taipei this month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on Sunday (Sept. 4) that its representative office in Taipei is expected to open within the month.

In July, Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Vice Minister Jovita Neliupsiene had said the office would open on Sept. 12. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania was inaugurated on Nov. 18, 2021.

During an interview with CNA in Berlin, Simonyte said her advisor, Paulius Lukauskas, will serve as Lithuania’s first representative to Taiwan. She said developing the country’s tie with Taiwan is a correct decision despite pressure from China and that she looks forward to what benefits deepened economic and academic relations will bring.

Regarding China’s reaction, Simonyte said Lithuania did evaluate relevant risks beforehand. The decision to strengthen ties with Taiwan followed set policies that were practical and focused on trade, yet it resulted in what Simonyte deemed a “disproportionate” reaction from China, which imposed trade sanctions and bans and attempted to interfere with European market operations.

Lithuania has since brought China’s case to the European Union and the World Trade Organization, according to Simonyte.

She said though Lithuania regained independence in 1991 after a referendum, the memory of being oppressed is still fresh in its people’s mind. Though other countries may find Lithuania’s stance on Russia and China overly tough, but the experience of living under an authoritarian regime has taught the country to value personal freedom and abhor coercion.