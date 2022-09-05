Hang Lung Debuts "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" in Hong Kong and Shanghai to Empower Young Female Talent in Collaboration with the HKFYG Leadership Institute and Women's Federation

HONG KONG SAR AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 September 2022 - Initiated and organized by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" was officially announced today at its inaugural launch in Hong Kong and Shanghai with partners including The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute, the "Seagull Project" of the Shanghai Women's Federation and the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, the Xuhui District and Jing'an District Women's Federation, and YiShe. The nationwide program aims to unleash the potential and sharpen the competitive edge of young female university students, thereby empowering their diversified development through mentorship, leadership training, and an internship.



In Shanghai, Ms. Vera Wu, Deputy Director – Mainland Business Operations, Hang Lung Properties; Ms. Weng Wenlei, Vice President of the Shanghai Women's Federation; Mr. Shen Quan, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Xuhui District Committee; Ms. Zhang Fang, Deputy Director of the Women Committee of the Shanghai Teacher's Union; Ms. Chen Hua, President of the Xuhui District Women's Federation; Ms. Ji Hong, representative from "Seagull Project", and Mr. Li Lei, Founder of YiShe, together with representatives from among the program's mentors, Ms. Tan Fang, Ms. Zhu Yunyin, and Ms. Li Zhimin; and other guests participated in the program's announcement ceremony

Advancing with the times, women are playing increasingly important roles in the family and the workplace. However, they continue to be presented with challenges in their personal and professional development. As a vital initiative in Hang Lung's sustainability commitment, the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" actively engages the government, industry, and society to promote and support women's development while enhancing community wellbeing.



Ms. Janice Cheung, General Manager, Plaza 66, Shanghai; Ms. Huang Zhiying, Director of the Development Liaison Department of the Shanghai Women's Federation; Ms. Lu Ying, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Jing'an Women's Federation; and Mr. Li Lei, Founder of YiShe, together with representatives from among the program's mentors, Ms. Shi Ning, Ms. Liang Chunjuan, and Ms. Xu Shanshan; and other guests participated in the program's announcement ceremony in Shanghai

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "I am delighted that Hang Lung is taking the initiative to launch the'Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program' as an integral part of our endeavors to fulfil our corporate social responsibility. Through the synergy of exchange between elite women – many of whom are our own tenants and business partners – and young female students eager to excel, we hope the program will empower the next generation of women talents to take the lead and make better decisions for the world we all call home. I am confident that the program will further promote the sustainable development of a diverse and inclusive community while we continue to create compelling spaces that enrich lives."





Ms. Weng Wenlei, Vice President of the Shanghai Women's Federation said, "The 'Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program' and the 'Seagull Project' are deepening their collaboration in terms of innovation and co-creation, establishing a long-lasting working synergy that will assist female college students to excel and blossom in their lives. We believe that by working together, we can help young women who are searching for inspiration and empowerment, to adjust to the transition from campus to workplace, establish an insightful understanding of career selection and employment, and forge a promising path to take off bravely."Ms. Miranda Wong, Director of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute expressed her delight at co-organizing this pioneering initiative of the Institute with Hang Lung. "Young women's talents don't always get the focus and attention that they deserve, so this unique Hang Lung program is a wonderful way to support them. I believe that with the specific training and exposure they will receive, the young women really will be able to enhance their leadership and professional competencies, while also reaffirming their commitment to Hong Kong."The inaugural edition of the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" will roll-out in Hong Kong and Shanghai, engaging elite women leaders from various fields as program mentors. They will groom 200 female university students, nationwide, to develop personal and professional leadership skills and tap their inner strengths through a six-month mentorship, multi-dimensional training, and community projects. Outstanding students will receive internship opportunities provided by Hang Lung and mentors' companies. Furthermore, the program will also establish a more efficient and broader communication platform between young women in Hong Kong and Shanghai through online inspirational talks in pursuit of a sustainable future.The Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program is now open for registration. Eligible female university students who have strong awareness of self-development and are passionate about community service are welcome to apply for the program. Details:Shanghai: http://lxi.me/22w06 Hong Kong: https://leadershipinstitute.hk/zh/FutureWomenLeaders Hashtag: #HangLung

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.



