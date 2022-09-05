Taipei mayoral candidate’s 'toilet' talk causes stir

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the Taipei mayoral race and former health minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has drawn criticism over his campaign platform to install bidet toilet seats across the capital’s public restrooms.

Chen said Taipei as an international metropolis should strive to advance its image by putting in place electronic bidet toilet seats, drawing the example of Japan. The move would mean an overhaul of the city’s 3,673 public toilets.

In addition, Chen said he will see that every such facility comes with rubbing alcohol and disposable toilet seat protectors. The measure aims to provide a more pleasing experience for users, in particular seniors and women, while also serving to boost the city’s tourist appeal, according to Chen.

While some have lauded the proposal, others frowned. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said such amenities had originally been planned for social housing but were scrapped due to the high cost. Ko claims it would put a strain on the city government’s coffers, sacrificing other important policies.

Independent Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and former deputy mayor of Taipei dismissed the plan as impractical and said that locals have opposed similar ideas citing maintenance issues, stressing what matters is ensuring a clean environment. KMT candidate and Legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安) shared the same view and questioned the lack of supporting measures.

Technical experts have also weighed in. Taiwanese engineer and an advisor to Taipei City Ben Jai (翟本喬) said the electronic equipment will be costly if it is to be water-proof. If not, the toilets will require vigorous cleaning and users adhering to a very high standard of hygiene practices, he said, adding “Wrong policies are worse than graft.”

These issues aside, the YouTube video promoting the policy has also drawn criticism for being inappropriate and offensive to some. The clip originally featured Chen peeking at a toilet user shocked to find that the toilet paper was used up, which has since been removed.