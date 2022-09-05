Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft, one drone, and five naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait in the southwest section of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to broadcasting radio warnings.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 84 Chinese military aircraft and 21 naval ships around the country. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 3 out of 7 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 4. (MND image)