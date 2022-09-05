Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/05 03:20
INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 011 100 100 4 9 0
Pittsburgh 000 210 000 3 5 1

Stripling, Phelps (7), Bass (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Brubaker, De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Stripling 7-4. L_Underwood Jr. 1-5. Sv_Romano (30). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (5). Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 413 8 8 1
Cincinnati 000 101 020 4 4 1

Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven, E.Díaz; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (7), F.Cruz (8), Warren (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Márquez 8-10. L_Kuhnel 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (25). Cincinnati, Friedl (5), India (9).