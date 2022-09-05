Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|011
|100
|100
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Stripling, Phelps (7), Bass (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Brubaker, De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Stripling 7-4. L_Underwood Jr. 1-5. Sv_Romano (30). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (5). Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (12).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|413
|—
|8
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|020
|—
|4
|4
|1
Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven, E.Díaz; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (7), F.Cruz (8), Warren (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Márquez 8-10. L_Kuhnel 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (25). Cincinnati, Friedl (5), India (9).