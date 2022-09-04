All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 17 4 9 60 63 21 CF Montréal 15 9 4 49 49 42 New York 13 9 8 47 45 36 New York City FC 13 9 6 45 50 34 Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40 Columbus 9 6 13 40 37 31 Cincinnati 9 8 11 38 47 48 Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46 New England 8 9 11 35 39 42 Toronto FC 9 13 7 34 44 49 Atlanta 8 11 9 33 40 46 Charlotte FC 10 17 2 32 34 46 Chicago 8 13 8 32 28 38 D.C. United 7 17 4 25 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 18 7 3 57 57 32 Austin FC 15 8 6 51 60 42 FC Dallas 12 8 10 46 43 33 Nashville 12 9 9 45 48 37 Minnesota United 13 11 5 44 44 43 Real Salt Lake 11 8 9 42 38 36 Portland 9 8 12 39 47 46 LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 44 40 Vancouver 9 12 7 34 32 49 Seattle 10 15 3 33 38 39 Colorado 8 12 8 32 38 50 Houston 8 15 5 29 35 46 Sporting Kansas City 8 15 5 29 31 49 San Jose 6 12 9 27 42 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York 0

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3, Austin FC 0

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.