Montpellier loses 3-1 against Lille as Germain sees red

PARIS (AP) — Already struggling with 11 players, Montpellier was undone by the sending off of Valere Germain just before half-time and slumped to a 3-1 home loss against Lille in the French league on Sunday.

Depleted by injuries and suspensions, Montpellier struggled throughout the first half at La Mosson stadium but was lucky to open the scoring against the run of play after 20 minutes when Elye Wahi used a clever lob to beat goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

Before that, Lille hit the woodwork twice and dominated proceedings. The northern side kept pushing and got a deserved equalizer four minutes before the break as Canada forward Jonathan David converted an assist from Remy Cabella into the far corner.

Cabella, who won the French league title with Montpellier back in 2012, was not expected to play but shook off a thigh injury to start and torment his former team in front of an hostile crowd.

The turning point came deep into added time of the first half when Germain received a straight red card for a reckless foul from behind on Adam Ounas.

As a result, the second half was even more lopsided. Lille monopolized the ball and turned its dominance into a second goal in the 57th, with Cabella delivering another decisive pass to Angel Gomes. David then completed a brace in added time with a left-footed angled shot, taking his season's tally to four.

Following its 3-0 win at Nantes on Saturday, PSG leads the standings level on points with Marseille but a better goal difference.

