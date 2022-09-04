Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Two Vietnamese arrested, suspected of killing compatriot in southern Taiwan

Victim is 30-year-old undocumented Vietnamese migrant worker

  115
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/04 19:22
Two Vietnamese arrested, suspected of killing compatriot in southern Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan police announced Sunday (Sept. 4) the arrest of two male Vietnamese migrant workers in connection to the stabbing death of another Vietnamese man on Saturday.

Tainan City Police Department’s Third Precinct said in a press release that officers responded to reports of a man being stabbed at a residence on Section 4 of Anzhong Road around 1 a.m. Saturday, CNA reported.

When officers arrived, they found the victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He later died in hospital.

After investigation, police found that the deceased was a 30-year-old undocumented Vietnamese migrant worker, surnamed Phan (潘). Police formed a task force to work on the case.

On Sunday, police tracked down two suspects, surnamed Yuan (阮) and Ni (倪), and arrested them. Police have also taken a motorcycle into custody as it might have been used during the crime.

The precinct said that Phan had been wanted by the Taichung Prosecutors Office for his connection with another case before his death on Saturday, per CNA. The precinct added that an investigation was ongoing to establish whether there were more accomplices.
Tainan police
Vietnamese migrant workers
stabbing death
Tainan City Police Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother of Taiwanese man slain in Cambodia asks government to bring back his remains
Mother of Taiwanese man slain in Cambodia asks government to bring back his remains
2022/08/29 19:31
Founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn donates to families of 2 slain police officers
Founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn donates to families of 2 slain police officers
2022/08/26 20:42
Wanted man in southern Taiwan arrested for giving false identity of another fugitive
Wanted man in southern Taiwan arrested for giving false identity of another fugitive
2022/08/03 16:55
Undocumented migrants involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
Undocumented migrants involved in hit-and-run traffic collision
2022/06/05 16:38
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
Wanted man nabbed in southern Taiwan after loud phone conversation attracts police attention
2022/04/10 16:25