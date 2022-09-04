Two Vietnamese arrested, suspected of killing compatriot in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan police announced Sunday (Sept. 4) the arrest of two male Vietnamese migrant workers in connection to the stabbing death of another Vietnamese man on Saturday.

Tainan City Police Department’s Third Precinct said in a press release that officers responded to reports of a man being stabbed at a residence on Section 4 of Anzhong Road around 1 a.m. Saturday, CNA reported.

When officers arrived, they found the victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He later died in hospital.

After investigation, police found that the deceased was a 30-year-old undocumented Vietnamese migrant worker, surnamed Phan (潘). Police formed a task force to work on the case.

On Sunday, police tracked down two suspects, surnamed Yuan (阮) and Ni (倪), and arrested them. Police have also taken a motorcycle into custody as it might have been used during the crime.

The precinct said that Phan had been wanted by the Taichung Prosecutors Office for his connection with another case before his death on Saturday, per CNA. The precinct added that an investigation was ongoing to establish whether there were more accomplices.