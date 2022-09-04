Fireworks to light up skies of New Taipei's Fisherman’s Wharf starting Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four high-altitude firework shows will light up the skies of Fisherman’s Wharf in New Taipei’s Tamsui District as part of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday festivities.

The pyrotechnics displays are part of the Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Summer Festival. The first two shows take place on Friday (Sept. 9) and Sunday (Sept. 11), which are the first and last days of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and the other two will be staged on the following Sundays (Sept. 18 and 25)

According to the festival's Facebook account, the opening and closing pyrotechnics on Sept. 9 and Sept. 25 will each last nine minutes and nine seconds, while the other two shows will be six minutes and six seconds in length. They start at 8 p.m.

In addition to the fireworks, this year’s daily water shows run from now through Sept. 25, with six presentations each night with a show every 30 minutes from 7-9:30 p.m.

Visitors are recommended to take a bus from Taipei MRT Tamsui Station or the Tamhai Light Rail from Hongshulin Station to Fisherman's Wharf. For more information, visit the festival's Facebook account.



(Facebook, 淡水漁人碼頭 仲夏繽紛樂 video)