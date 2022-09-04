China's military activities are telltale sign of potential attack on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's recent provocative regional military activities and disinformation campaign indicate a possible invasion of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Friday (Sept. 2) in an interview with American Broadcasting Company.

Wu said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is just one of the many pretexts that China has used to carry out military operations near the country, per a foreign ministry press release. Taiwan will not succumb to Chinese pressure, and China cannot prevent Taiwan from making more friends, Wu said.

After China's military exercise in early August, more international friends expressed their willingness to visit Taiwan, the foreign minister pointed out. We will continue to welcome visits by democratic leaders to show their support for Taiwan, he said.

The foreign minister said that the UN charter stipulates international disputes should be resolved through peaceful means. He also said that democratic Taiwan is a responsible member of the global community and that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is its consistent policy.

Maintaining this status quo is the key to regional peace and stability and serves the best interests of all parties involved, Wu said.

The foreign minister stressed that China's control over Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as its attempt to seize Taiwan, is a typical example of authoritarian expansion. To stop Beijing’s ambitions, the democratic community must unite to prevent authoritarianism from harming global interests, he said.

Wu reiterated that Taiwan will focus on development while enhancing its military capabilities and civil defense awareness. Taiwan and its people understand that it is their own responsibility to defend themselves, he added.

With regard to a possible Chinese attack, the foreign minister said, “This is our country. This is our sovereignty. This is our democratic way of life. If it has to happen, we are here to protect ourselves.”