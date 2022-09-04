Chinese Embassy pleads with Washington to 'revoke' Taiwan arms deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the announcement on Friday (Sept. 2) that the Biden administration will provide a US$1.1 billion (NT$33.6 billion) arms package to Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. responded with dismay.

The spokesman for the Chinese embassy, Liu Pengyu, issued a tweet on Saturday (Sept. 3) demanding that the U.S. “immediately revoke” the arms shipment to Taiwan. He said that such activity on the part of the U.S. “sends wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces.”

When it issued the announcement of the weapons shipment, the U.S. State Department said that providing defensive weaponry to Taiwan reflects the longstanding policy of the U.S., noting that such sales are “essential for Taiwan’s security,” reports CNN.

Following the early August visit of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, China has committed itself to raising tensions across the Taiwan Strait. After Pelosi’s initial visit, four more delegations of elected U.S. officials landed in August in a show of solidarity with Taiwan. Two U.S. Navy cruisers also made transit through the Taiwan Strait in late August.

In a message that suggests tensions will continue to rise, the Chinese embassy spokesman warned of “necessary counter-measures” in response to the latest arms deal.