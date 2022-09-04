Alexa
Taiwan reports 34,126 local COVID cases

35 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/04 14:36
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 4) announced 34,358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 34,126 were local and 232 were imported, as well as 35 deaths.

The local cases included 15,771 males and 18,347 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of eight local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 68 were moderate and severe cases.

Of the 35 reported deaths, 19 were male and 16 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Thirty-two had a history of chronic illness, while 22 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 19 and Sept. 1 and died between May 22 and Sept. 1.

The imported cases included 132 males and 100 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Aug. 6 and Saturday (Sept. 3). Ten arrived from Vietnam, six from Indonesia; five from Thailand; four each from Singapore and the Philippines; three each from France and Japan; two each from Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, and Malaysia; and one each from Myanmar, and South Korea. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 5,442,981 cases of COVID-19, including 28,905 imported, while 10,063 people have succumbed to the disease.
