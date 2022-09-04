Alabama State defeats Miles College with quick start

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night.

Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn't muster any more against the Golden Bears.

Jayce Melock capped a two-play, 59-yard drive early in the first by catching a 14-yard slant pass to open the scoring, a play set up by a 45-yard completion on a wide receiver reverse pass.

Crawley threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Darius Edmonds on his first throw of the game to make it 14-0.

Dunn capped the scoring for the Hornets (2-0), whose drives covered 59, 56 and 51 yards.

After a pair of field goals Miles got back in the game on a 15-yard pass from Jacob Millhouse to Collin Woods with 2:54 to go.

A turnover at the Miles 12-yard line with 1:10 left gave the Golden Bears, who were down to their third-string quarterback, a final chance but they couldn't get out of their end before time ran out during a multiple lateral razzle-dazzle play.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF