Manchester Taiwanese Association opens up office in Stretford, UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Manchester Taiwanese Association on Saturday (Sept. 3) opened the first Taiwanese association office in Europe, called the Formosa House, in Manchester, U.K.

The office, located in Stretford, was purchased earlier this year to facilitate Mandarin language education and host activities such as film appreciation events to connect Taiwanese with the local community, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s Representative to the U.K., Hsieh Wu-chiao (謝武樵), MP Kate Green, whose constituency includes Stretford, and City Councilor Fianna Hornby all attended the opening ceremony.

Hsieh said that the establishment of the office is a historic moment, not only in the U.K., but also among the Taiwanese in Europe for setting a precedent. The representative said he hoped the office could become a bridge between Taiwan and Mancunians and contribute to the local community.

Green said she was proud that the association has set up shop in her constituency, per CNA. Manchester is a diverse and dynamic city, she said, adding that residents will seize the opportunity to learn about Taiwan in various ways, communicate with Taiwanese, and enhance mutual understanding.

The parliamentarian said that U.K. society has been paying more attention to developments regarding Taiwan in recent years. The country’s political situation has made more Britons interested in its achievements in the fields of culture, economy, and science, she said.

Green encouraged more Taiwanese to invest in Greater Manchester, saying there are many higher education institutions, as well as businesses and talents in the areas of technology, engineering construction, culture, and art. She said Taiwan could become an important force in the region.

The association was established in 2015 and consists of Taiwanese expats from the Greater Manchester area. It will host the annual Passport To Taiwan Festival on Sept. 8 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and on Sept. 9 from 12 p.m.–6 p.m. at Albert Square.