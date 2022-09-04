South Korea axes CVX aircraft carrier plan, shifts funds to submarines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After speculation in recent weeks over the fate of South Korea’s indigenous CVX aircraft carrier program, rumors were confirmed on Sept. 2 that the project has been shelved.

The proposed 2023 defense budget was submitted to the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday (Sept. 2) and there was no inclusion for funding of the aircraft carrier program. The budget calls for US$42.4 billion dollars in spending, an increase of 4.6 percent over 2022.

Most of the funds will go towards maintenance of existing programs and operations, while US$13.3 billion will be allocated for new projects, reports Eurasian Times.

Although South Korea will not be moving forward with the construction of an indigenous aircraft carrier, the country’s submarine fleet will receive a significant boost in funding. The budget calls for US$3.9 billion to develop the South Korean submarine fleet, a 9.4 percent increase over 2022.

According to Naval News, the new 2023 defense budget reflects the priorities of the new administration under Yoon Suk-yeol. The Yoon administration is prioritizing a “three-axis system” for its defense spending.



The “three-axis system” takes a very uncompromising approach towards potential conflict with North Korea. The first axis calls for South Korea to be prepared for a pre-emptive strike against North Korea if a nuclear attack seems imminent.

The second axis calls for a significant retaliatory response following an attack, whether nuclear or conventional. This response would target North Korea’s forward military positions and top military leaders.

The third axis is labelled “Massive Punishment and Retaliation.” In a measure that involves the use of long range missiles deployed by the country’s submarine fleet, the South Korean navy would seek to cripple the North’s government by targeting underground bunkers and command facilities throughout North Korea.