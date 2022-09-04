Louisiana-Lafayette extends nation-leading win streak to 14

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Fields threw a pair of touchdown passes to Johnny Lumpkin and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Southeastern Louisiana 24-7 on Saturday night to extend the nation's leading winning streak to 14th straight games.

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) led 17-0 when Eric Garror returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter but didn't score again until Lumpkin's 3-yard reception capped the scoring with 1:37 to play.

Fields and Lumpkins opened the scoring with a 28-yard connection just six minutes into the game.

It gave Michael Desormeaux his first regular-season win with the Ragin' Cajuns, who have not lost since their season opener against Texas last year. Billy Napier took the Florida job after last year's Sun Bowl Conference championship game win and Desormeaux took over for the New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall.

Fields finished 13 of 20 for 173 yards. Backup Ben Woolridge added 68 yards, going 7 of 11.

Carlos Johnson Jr. scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter for the Lions (0-1).

