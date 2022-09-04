Alexa
US-Taiwan Business Council slams Biden admin for limiting arms sales to Taiwan

Council warns of 'gaps' in Taiwan's defense that China will be able to exploit

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/04 10:25
Taiwanese military personnel inspects a load AIM-9 sidewinder air-to-air missile next to Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missile on F16V fighter jet at the Hu... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) criticized the Biden administration for limiting arms sales to Taiwan.

The USTBC supports “continued security assistance support for Taiwan,” but called on the Biden administration to focus on providing “munitions and sustainment,” which is in line with their “asymmetric” approach to Taiwan.

It pointed out in a press release that the weapons approved for sale on Saturday (Sept. 3), including AIM 9x sidewinders, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and the Surveillance Radar Program, are already in Taiwan’s arsenal.

The council urged the U.S. to view arms sales through a more multi-faceted assessment of the threat Taiwan faces from China, rather than simply preparing for a “D-Day style attack.” Taiwan must deal with a large scope of threats that require different defense capabilities, according to the USTBC.

The council said that failing to provide Taiwan with the proper armaments will create “gaps” in its defenses and allow the Chinese military to capitalize on them. “America’s current policy of strategic ambiguity does not allow for the U.S. to clarify that it would fill those gaps as they emerge,” it said.

Additionally, USTBC President Rupert Hammond-Chambers criticized the U.S. for bundling arms sales to Taiwan. Congress should be notified of approved piece of weaponry once it is ready, he said. Chambers said packaging arms increases the political impact of a sale's announcement and puts a strain on Taiwan’s defense budget as its government must deal with the “ebbs and flows of erratic sales.”

Saturday’s approved weapons package totals US$1.1 billion (NT$33.69 billion). This is the fifth arms sale under the Biden administration.
