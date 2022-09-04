Weather warnings issued for northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Hinnamnor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to strong winds and rains from Typhoon Hinnamnor, Taiwan announced closures of businesses in parts of eastern and northeastern Taiwan early Sunday morning (Sept. 4).

The central government has called for business closures in four of New Taipei’s eastern districts: Ruifang, Pingxi, Shuangxi, and Gongliao. Closures have also been announced for Taoyuan’s mountainous Fuxing District, and Orchid Island.



According to the most recent reports from the Central Weather Bureau, people in northern Taiwan should expect heavy rain and winds throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Effects of Typhoon Hinnamnor will lessen Sunday evening.



People in low-lying areas in areas of northern Taiwan should be prepared for possible flooding. The central government also issued landslide warnings for mountain roads in Hsinchu, Taoyuan and New Taipei, reports UDN.